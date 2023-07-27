Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.0 %

ARE opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

