Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

