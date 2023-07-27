Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,112,000 after purchasing an additional 323,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

