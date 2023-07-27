Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Envista worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE NVST opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

