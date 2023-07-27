Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

