Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

