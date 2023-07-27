Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Gentex worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

