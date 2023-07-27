Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,072,000 after purchasing an additional 776,895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Roche by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 235,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Roche by 10.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 127,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roche Company Profile

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.75.

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.