Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Littelfuse by 8,920.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.2 %

LFUS opened at $303.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,613 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

