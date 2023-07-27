Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TopBuild worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

