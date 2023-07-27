Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in KBR by 31.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 100.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

