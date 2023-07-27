Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
