Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 124,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

