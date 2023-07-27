Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 124,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.