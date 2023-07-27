Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.44.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

