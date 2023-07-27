Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

