Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 401,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,336,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.99 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

