Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.0 %

DINO stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

