Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner Stock Down 1.8 %

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

IT opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.92 and a 12 month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.