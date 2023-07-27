Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,783,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,608,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,272.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 742,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 688,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,211,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 676,254 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.