Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,631,000. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 583,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 315,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Insider Activity

KBR Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,850,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KBR opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.