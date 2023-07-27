Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

