Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $339.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $371.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

