Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

VOYA stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.