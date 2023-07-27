Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $281.66 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.24 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

