Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 2.2 %

EFX opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.75. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.