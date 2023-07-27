Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HR opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -620.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

