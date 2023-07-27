Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HR stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

