Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 856 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.