Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,517,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

AXTA stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.