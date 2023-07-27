Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.