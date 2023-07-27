Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Instruments worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

National Instruments stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.