Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.7 %

WRB opened at $61.77 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

