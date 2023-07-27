Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $205.38 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

