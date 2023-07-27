Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $67.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

