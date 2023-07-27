Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.