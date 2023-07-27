Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji Price Performance

YJ stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.53. Yunji has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

About Yunji

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 12.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.