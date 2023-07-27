Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
PPL Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE PPL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PPL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PPL by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PPL by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 279,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 49.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
