Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $264.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

