Zacks Research Comments on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Stephens downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $180.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

