Zacks Research Comments on ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.10.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $577.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.63, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.72 and a 200 day moving average of $482.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

