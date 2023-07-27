Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Avantor Stock Up 2.6 %

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.