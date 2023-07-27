Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.0 %

CTAS stock opened at $516.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.15. Cintas has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.