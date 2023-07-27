Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

LPLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.57. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after buying an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

