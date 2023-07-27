Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.12 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.08.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $458.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.22 and a 200-day moving average of $382.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 110.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

