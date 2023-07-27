Zacks Research Weighs in on Amarin Co. plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Amarin had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 194.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

