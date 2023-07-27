Zacks Research Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $13.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $305.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

