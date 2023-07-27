Zacks Research Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2023 earnings at $15.49 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share.
Penske Automotive Group Price Performance
NYSE:PAG opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
