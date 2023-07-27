Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 17,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $306.12 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.54 and a 200 day moving average of $293.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

