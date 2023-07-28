1,000 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $98.78 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

